Today's New York Times op-ed by John Bolton and John Yoo on the Senate's treaty ratification power ends thusly:

By insisting on the proper constitutional process for treaty-making, Republicans can join Mr. Obama in advancing a bipartisan foreign policy. They can also help strike the proper balance between the legislative and executive branches that so many have called for in recent years.

And here I was under the impression that the proper balance involved total congressional capitulation to the whims of the executive branch! You learn something new every day.

-- Josh Patashnik

