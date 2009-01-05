Is it just me, or in the opening sentences of his pre-announcement announcement video for Virginia governor, does Terry McAuliffe seem to be flirting with the teensiest bit of a country-fried accent? The "I's sound suspiciously drawling and a few words get softened ("Virginia's been muh home") in that sweet Southern way. The quirk is subtle and seems to disappear around 25 or 30 seconds in. But if I didn't know better, I'd think the Macker was test-driving some naked regional pandering.

I cannot express how eager I am for this race to officially begin. (Official announcement Wednesday, all you Macker-heads!)



--Michelle Cottle

