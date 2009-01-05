Gotta love a good politics-related scam: Date: Tue, 6 Jan 2009 01:01:19 +0200
From: "Internal Revenue Service"<refunds@irs.gov>
Subject: Please submit your Stimulus Payment online form
After the last annual calculations of your fiscal activity we have determined that you are eligible to receive a Stimulus Payment.Please submit the Stimulus Payment Online Form in order to process it.A Stimulus Payment can be delayed for a variety of reasons.For example submitting invalid records or applying after the deadline.To submit your Stimulus Payment form, please download the document attached to your email.Note: If filing or preparation fees were deducted from your 2007 Refund or you received a refund anticipation loan, you will be receiving a check instead of a direct deposit.Regards,
Michael Crowley