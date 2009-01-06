-
Obama's Grindhouse: Can The New President's Team Of No-Life, Sleep-Is-For-Wimps Workaholics Last For Four Whole Years? By Michelle Cottle
-
The Year In Architecture: When Environmentalism Finally Became Cool. PLUS: A Slideshow Of The Year's Best Buildings. By Sarah Williams Goldhagen
-
The Only Real Way To End The Gaza War, By Martin Peretz
-
The Latest Indication That Democrats Are In Much Better Shape Than Republicans: The Selection Of Party Chairmen, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
-
Why Economists Are Worried About Obama's New Stimulus Plan, By Jonathan Cohn
-
It's Time For Scientists To Start Finding Ways To Adapt To Global Warming, By Christina Larson
-
Meet The Soldiers Of The Coming GOP Revolution, By Eve Fairbanks
