Obama courts Congress on his stimulus plan.
Leon Panetta's expected nomination as CIA director is met with mixed reviews.
Marc Ambinder interviews Tim Roemer, who offers a case for Panetta.
Who's to blame for the Bill Richardson flap?
Bill Richardson's return to New Mexico isn't thrilling everyone in Santa Fe--even some Democrats.
Eliot Spitzer says Obama is planning bridges to nowhere, while John Dickerson says the PEOTUS is too slow on the stimulus.
What could an Obama presidency mean for the labor movement?
Politico says Obama may have forgotten the "one president at a time" mantra this week.
--Seyward Darby