I see from today's WaPo that Susan Sher, the vice president for legal and governmental affairs at the University of Chicago Medical Center, has been tapped as "associate counsel to the president, a position in which she will provide legal advice to first lady Michelle Obama."

For those keeping track of the unofficial networks forming in the new administration, note that Sher also happens to be one of the closest--if not the closest--gal pal of Obama wise woman Valerie Jarrett. The two met in 1989, when Sher signed on with Mayor Richard Daley's corporation counsel's office, and quickly bonded over, among other things, the challenges of being single moms raising young kids.