Max Blumenthal has stirred up the embers of what had seemed to be a dying controversy with this expose of Inaugural invoker Rick Warren's AIDS' activity in Africa. According to Blumenthal, Warren's "sidekick" in Uganda, a preacher named Martin Ssempa, is actively discouraging condom use--the most effective means of preventing the spread of AIDS--and demanding that the government "mete out harsh punishments against gays." It's not clear from Blumenthal's article, however, whether Ssempa's activities in Uganda are being financed as well as promoted by Warren. Someone should ask him.

--John B. Judis