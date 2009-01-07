Amanda Terkel over at Think Progress has noted that social conservatives are looking to resurrect the Terri Schiavo case as a way to go after Thomas Perrelli, Obama's pick for Associate AG. It seems that some on the right remain up in arms over Perrelli's representation of Michael Schiavo in Schiavo's efforts to have his poor, brain-dead wife's feeding tube removed. This bit from the Washington Times:

Andrea Lafferty, executive director of the Traditional Values Coalition, derided Mr. Perrelli’s selection as "just another death-peddler Obama has added to his list of nominees." She said he’s earned the nickname among pro-lifers of "Piranha Perrelli" for his work on the case.

My response to this brewing storm?

Yes, yes, oh God yes, please bring back Schiavo as a cause. Even setting aside the broad-based politics of the issue, which involved the vast majority of the country expressing uneasy, icked-out disapproval of the GOP's eagerness to muck around in and exploit this personal tragedy, Schiavo proved a point of bipartisan unity for me and my father. A life-long, deep-red Republican who once personally contributed to and took part in big-ticket fund-raisers for the party, Dad regarded the entire episode as proof that his beloved GOP had lost its freaking mind. He was disturbed, disappointed, disgusted, etc. Better still, I don't think he's contributed a penny to the party since.

So go ahead, wingers. Take to the streets! Bangs those drums! Run those clips of Bill Frist diagnosing her via videotape! Not only will you be providing an invaluable reminder of exactly what voters find unpalatable about the GOP, you'll be doing me a personal favor. After last year's presidential drama, Dad and I could use some good political bonding.