The Alaska state troopers union has backed off its allegation, which I linked to here, that a search warrant in the drug case against Sherry Johnston (Levi Johnston's mom) was delayed for political reasons. From the piece, it seems there were genuine misunderstandings between the police and their political-appointee superiors, and while the role played by the latter was unusual (and still open to question), it didn't involve holding up a warrant.

In other Palin-related news, dueling polls on a possible 2010 GOP Senate primary have the governor either up 24 points or down 27 points if she tries to challenge incumbent Lisa Murkowski. Nate Silver sorts out the conflicting results here.

--Christopher Orr

