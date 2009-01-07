The (very) good news: Pop TV maestro Joss Whedon tells Sci Fi Wire that we haven't seen the last of Billy Buddy (a.k.a. Dr. Horrible), the endearingly diabolical protagonist of his web serial "Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog":

I mean, there are two things that happened. There was Dr. Horrible itself, and there was the Internet sort of event, and I'm pursuing both of those kind of separately, in the sense that I want to tell a Dr. Horrible story, but I also want to continue trying new things on the Internet," Whedon added, somewhat cryptically. "And it might not be Dr. Horrible, just because I want to keep it fresh. I don't want to just do the same thing because I did it successfully once. So ... it feels like two very exciting avenues have been opened up by that experience.

Despite my considerable frustrations with its final act, "Dr. Horrible" was one of the signal delights of 2008. If you haven't seen it, all 42 minutes can be enjoyed for free here (click on "Watch it right now"), though you might also consider venturing to Amazon to pick up the reasonably priced DVD, which features such bonuses as "Commentary! The Musical." (No, I haven't yet. But I will.)

The bad news: In the Sci Fi Wire interview, Whedon also grouses mildly about his experience with Fox on the soon-to-be-launched "Dollhouse," offering further evidence (and there's been plenty) that the show will be lucky to survive as long as previous Fox foray "Firefly." (Time's James Poniewozik has a somewhat mixed--though entirely persuasive--review of the first episode of the new show here.)