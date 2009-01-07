



You knew DiFi has been giving Obama headaches over Panetta. And giving Harry Reid trouble over Roland Burris. But did you know that, for reasons unclear, she's also delivering the Obama inaugural's "call to order and welcoming remarks," making her the day's first speaker, right before Rick Warren?

For good measure, Feinstein also lobbied successfully to cut off the flow of booze in DC bars on inauguration night an hour earlier than originally planned. Which is her greatest offense of all, clearly.