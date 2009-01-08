At first confirmation hearing, Daschle will face tough questions about Obama's insurance plan.
What Obama plans to do with retiree spending.
A popular question on Change.gov asks whether the PEOTUS will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Bush.
Could there be conflict between Daschle and Hillary Clinton on health care?
Politico breaks down Obama's early mistakes.
As head of the Office of Legal Counsel, Dawn Johnsen will have the chance to overturn decisions on presidential power.
Is Obama fighting for his Blackberry?
LA Times says the National Mall isn't Inauguration-ready--at least, not in appearance.
--Seyward Darby