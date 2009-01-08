...The UN is making a big deal about suspending aid shipments to Gaza because one of its truck drivers was shot, allegedly by Israel. Maybe Israel should say, "Good idea. We will suspend aid shipments whenever a Palestinian shoots a rocket at us."
An Idea From Jonathan Swift
...The UN is making a big deal about suspending aid shipments to Gaza because one of its truck drivers was shot, allegedly by Israel. Maybe Israel should say, "Good idea. We will suspend aid shipments whenever a Palestinian shoots a rocket at us."