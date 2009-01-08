It came out a few days back, but I hope nobody missed the New York Times's fabulous character profile catching up with Georgian President Mikheil "Misha" Saakashvili, five months after the war with Russia. Misha, ever striving for American interest and sympathy, told Ellen Barry that he had recently selected a new, less ambitious model for his presidency:

Just 36 when he became president in 2004, Mr. Saakashvili set out to become a historic figure: a model he has often cited is David the Builder, a 12th-century king who drove the Turks out of Georgia and is worshiped as a saint. ... Lately, he said, he is less attracted to the model of David the Builder and more to George Washington, who, he said, “could have been a king, but instead chose to give up power, and become a democracy.” “It’s something I’m thinking about more and more,” he said. “George Washington.”

Misha's shifting role model got the University of Kentucky's Robert Farley and me* thinking during our Bloggingheads.tv dialogue: What might Obama's model be? People have thrown out FDR, and obviously he's attracted to Lincoln. I suggested Obama ought to read (or reread) Henry IV and Henry V -- but Farley objected, saying there's a different president who's more like Prince Hal:



