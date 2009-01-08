During the campaign, I thought Palin's resentment of elites was the key to understanding her. That appears to be even more true post-election. Exhibit A is her recent interview with conservative documentary-maker John Ziegler for his forthcoming film, "How Obama Got Elected." (See video below.)

The most telling lines are Palin on Caroline Kennedy:

I’ve been interested also to see how Caroline Kennedy will be handled and if she'll be handled with kid gloves or if she will be under such a microscope also. It’s gonna to be interesting to see how that plays out and I think that as we watch that we will perhaps be able to prove that there is a class issue here also that was such a factor in the scrutiny of my candidacy versus, say, the scrutiny of what her candidacy may be.

And Palin on Tina Fey and Katie Couric:

I did see that Tina Fey was named entertainer of the year and Katie Couric’s ratings have risen. And I know that a lot of people are capitalizing on, I don’t know, perhaps some exploiting that was done via me, my family, my administration. That’s a little bit perplexing, but it also says a great deal though about our society.

...with special emphasis on the Katie Couric interview: