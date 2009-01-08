During the campaign, I thought Palin's resentment of elites was the key to understanding her. That appears to be even more true post-election. Exhibit A is her recent interview with conservative documentary-maker John Ziegler for his forthcoming film, "How Obama Got Elected." (See video below.)
The most telling lines are Palin on Caroline Kennedy:
I’ve been interested also to see how Caroline Kennedy will be handled and if she'll be handled with kid gloves or if she will be under such a microscope also. It’s gonna to be interesting to see how that plays out and I think that as we watch that we will perhaps be able to prove that there is a class issue here also that was such a factor in the scrutiny of my candidacy versus, say, the scrutiny of what her candidacy may be.
And Palin on Tina Fey and Katie Couric:
I did see that Tina Fey was named entertainer of the year and Katie Couric’s ratings have risen. And I know that a lot of people are capitalizing on, I don’t know, perhaps some exploiting that was done via me, my family, my administration. That’s a little bit perplexing, but it also says a great deal though about our society.
...with special emphasis on the Katie Couric interview:
I knew it didn’t go well the first day, and then we gave her a couple of other segments after that. And my question to the campaign was, after it didn’t go well the first day, why were we gonna go back for more. Because of however it works in that upper echelon of power brokering in the media and with spokespersons, it was told to me that, yeah, we were going to go back for more.
...and the "what do you read" question:
To me the question was more along the lines of: Do you read? What do you guys do up there? What is it that you read? And perhaps I was just too flippant in my answer back to her...
(Via Politico.)
--Noam Scheiber