But at the last minute, Democrat James Oberstar, the normally progressive chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, wrote to Interior Secretary Dirk Kempthorne and asked him to delay the MMS statement, citing navigational safety issues. In a follow-up letter, Oberstar stated that he was considering hearings on safety issues concerning all offshore wind projects. (Offshore wind turbines have been operating in Europe for more than a decade without a single navigational incident.) Later, Kennedy aides admitted that they'd been in contact with Oberstar.

Oberstar's position was countered by Democratic Senator Jeff Bingaman and retiring Republican Senator Pete Domenici, who sit atop the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. The two urged Interior to move ahead with Cape Wind "in an expeditious manner." But the Interior Department hasn't given a date for the release of the environmental impact statement, and now at least six other large-scale offshore wind projects in the United States are flagging, due to the Cape Wind stalemate. Cape Wind developers and advocates now fear that, if the Bush administration doesn't release the MMS statement, Obama officials could require yet another environmental impact report, which would take years and many millions more dollars. What's more, even if Kempthorne does release MMS's impact report by next week, the permitting won't be finalized until the new administration.

So that's where Obama comes in. If MMS hasn't released its report by the time he takes office, he'd have two options: He could send a message to the new agency heads telling them to release the document quickly—or, he could allow the Cape Wind permitting process to languish. What action the new administration might take remains unclear. During his campaign, Obama promised to take action to "catalyze private efforts to build a clean energy future," and approving the Cape Wind project would get the ball rolling on offshore wind projects. On the other hand, Ted Kennedy and the Kennedy family played a critical role in helping Obama get elected. While there's no overt evidence that any of the Kennedys have spoken to Obama about Cape Wind, given the family's relentless lobbying against the project, it's reasonable to expect that a direct request for yet another delay will be made—if it hasn't been already.

The stakes are certainly high: The Energy Department estimates that 900,000 megawatts of potential wind energy sit more than five nautical miles off the coasts of the United States; 98,000 megawatts of that lies over shallow water, which means that it could be harnessed using existing technology to deliver carbon-free power to the nation's electric grids. But since Cape Wind was first proposed—and subsequently stalled—not one offshore wind project has been built in U.S. waters, making this seemingly never-ending battle one to watch closely in the coming months.

--Wendy Williams