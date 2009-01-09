-
Not Doing Enough: Why I Am Concerned That Obama Doesn't Understand The Enormity Of The Financial Crisis. By John B. Judis
The Case For Panetta At The CIA: Having Obama's Ear Is More Important Than Intelligence Experience, By Robert Baer
When The Fighting Stops This Time, The Palestinians Need To Liberate Themselves From Hamas, By Bernard-Henri Levy
On Proportionality: Has Israel Gone Too Far? By Michael Walzer
Tom Daschle's Breezy Confirmation Hearing Might Make You Think Passing Health Care Reform Will Be Easy. Don't Be Fooled. By Jonathan Cohn
How Our Politician-In-Chief Plans To Pass His Huge Spending Package, By E.J. Dionne, Jr.
One Doctor's Downfall, And A Profession's Struggle With Addiction, By Jason Zengerle
