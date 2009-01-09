



Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani (R) stands with US vice president-elect Joe Biden at The Prime Minister's House in Islamabad on January 9, 2009. Biden met Pakistan's president to discuss tensions with India and the anti-terror fight in South Asia, an aide said. Biden, outgoing chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sat down with President Asif Ali Zardari at the start of a regional tour with Republican senator Lindsey Graham. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty Images)



There's a lot to be worried and concerned about when it comes to the US-Pakistan relationship. But they really are letting us blow up a lot of bad guys well within their borders. An underwritten story is the way the missile-armed Predator drone has emerged as one of our most important national security assets. The Predator is our lethal answer to the problem of asymmetry.



--Michael Crowley

