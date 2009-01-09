As Hilda Solis heads in for confirmation with the Senate, WaPo explains why things aren't looking up for labor.

Politico asks, Who exactly is Sanjay Gupta?

LA Times says there could be another hold-up for Holder, this time from his involvement in clemency for Puerto Rican nationalists.



Slate explains why Obama has the right touch when it comes to soothing a nervous nation.

PEOTUS urges for change in U.S. policies on high-tech exports.

