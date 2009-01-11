TNR senior editor Noam Scheiber proposes a way for Obama to satisfy both liberal and conservative critics of his stimulus plan.

--Ben Eisler

Update from Noam Scheiber: One quick point of elaboration: I'd limit the payroll tax reprieve to households with $150,000 or less in income--both to ensure the greatest bang for our buck, to borrow the cliche of the moment, and to keep the payroll tax alive as a mechanism for financing Medicare and Social Security.