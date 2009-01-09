Responding to average-people questions at Change.org, Robert Gibbs affirms Obama's determination to end the current policy governing gays in the military. ("Yes," he replies, when asked if Obama will overturn the "don't ask, don't tell" system fashioned on the fly in Bill Clinton's first months.)

The question is when, exactly, Obama will be willing to wade into this thicket. Thus far the reporting on that front has been conflicting, but it seems like the memory of Clinton's agonizing 1993 experience, which spoiled his electoral honeymoon, has him holding off on the specifics for the time being.



--Michael Crowley

