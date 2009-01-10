As you may know, I'm in Israel. But I read in a Reuters dispatch that on Friday the House of Representatives voted for a resolution supporting Israel's right to wage a defensive war against Hamas. The tally was 390 to five with some twenty voting present. This resolution follows one in the Senate, passed overwhelmingly by a voice vote. Of course, this will confirm Walt and Mearsheimer's thesis that the American political system is under the tutelage and discipline of the nefarious Jewish lobby, yours truly, included. Let me tell you a secret: I get my orders at 7:30 a.m. every day. These come through a secret code on the front page of the sports section of the Washington Post. I haven't checked with Nancy Pelosi and John Hagee about when they get their instructions.

