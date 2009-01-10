An analogy: Suppose you were a small-time country doctor who'd never treated a brain tumor, but had treated lots of headaches with aspirin. Drawing lessons from all those cured headaches wouldn't be particularly helpful, even though the symptoms might be similar. That's the problem with relying on the Romer paper as a guide in this case.

2.) Monetary policy is a great tool if you live in a world where it works. Problem is, we're probably not living in that world. Money is incredibly cheap--that is, interest rates are incredibly low--and yet banks aren't making loans. The reason is that there's too much uncertainty about what is and isn't a good risk, and that their own balance sheets are in such lousy shape. That's where the terrifying analogies to the Great Depression and Japan come in--the banks often refused to make loans then, too. It's also another reason why looking for answers in our postwar history is unhelpful. (No such problems with the banks during those recessions, for the most part.)

Of course, that's not an argument for fiscal policy per se. It's an argument for fixing the financial system. No amount of fiscal stimulus is likely to produce a recovery unless banks start lending again. And they won't do that until the bad loans are a.) transparently accounted for (that will ease the fear and uncertainty) and b.) largely off their books (that will solve the balance-sheet problem).

Unfortunately, this will be a long, drawn-out process--we've barely started--and you don't want the economy cratering beforehand. That's why fiscal policy is so important. It's the only way to avoid disaster in the meantime.

A related aside: Giving money to banks with lots of bad loans, as the Bush Treasury has, is a bad idea, since they'll just use the money to patch up the balance-sheet holes these loans have created. Worse, the holes continue to grow, so it's like throwing money down a bottomless pit. We'll probably end up having to kill off the least solvent banks rather than keeping them alive this way. Or at least force them to write off their bad loans, then inject money into them. Or have Uncle Sam take the loans off their hands. One way or another, the banking mess has to be cleaned up. Japan didn't really recover until that happened. (Apologies for the ever-changing metaphors.)