It's probably not an issue front and center on many football fans' minds this NFL-laden weekend, but Utah Attorney General Mark Shurtleff is drawing attention with his threat to challenge the legality of college football's BCS [Bowl Championship Series*] under the Sherman Antitrust Act. On Friday the Salt Lake Tribune editorial page criticized Shurtleff's efforts as a waste of taxpayer dollars, to which Shurtleff responded yesterday on his blog (yes, the attorney general of Utah has a blog).

Shurtleff isn't the first politician to take aim at the BCS, of course, and suspicion is warranted when it comes to elected officials' efforts to shape college sports through litigation. For one thing, as often as not, groups that claim they will suffer as a result of the structure of college sports end up benefiting, and vice versa. You may recall that back in 2003, when Virginia Tech, Miami, and Boston College left the Big East conference to join the ACC, Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal spearheaded a lawsuit accusing the three schools of conspiring to weaken the Big East. It's true, the conference was weakened (well, in football, anyway)--but, paradoxically, the ultimate effect has been to benefit the Big East immensely. The remaining schools are guaranteed one BCS berth among them, giving formerly mediocre teams like Cincinnati the chance to increase their visibility, boost recruiting, and score a major payday simply by having a halfway decent season. And it puts Big East schools in position to play for a national championship if they can make it through the conference undefeated--like West Virginia would have done in 2007 had it not pulled one of the biggest choke jobs in recent memory.

That said, it's pretty clear that (this year, at least) Utah got shafted. And Shurtleff's case doesn't seem to be facially frivolous. In 1984, the Supreme Court ruled in NCAA v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma that the Sherman Act applies to the NCAA. The BCS, like the TV agreement at issue in that case, uses anti-competitive practices to benefit its members. As sports law expert Martin Edel explains to the Wall Street Journal's Dan Slater, to prevail in a lawsuit Utah (or any other plaintiff) would have to win a balancing test--that is, by showing that the anti-competitive effects of the BCS outweigh its pro-competitive effects. (So, luckily for sports talk radio, on this question, any college football fan is essentially qualified to offer relevant legal analysis.)

There is an argument that can be made in this vein against the BCS--but the problem for Utah is that it doesn't happen to correspond to their particular grievance this year. Utah's current beef is that it was excluded from the national championship game despite its undefeated record. But, critically, in the context of the national championship game, the BCS doesn't discriminate against Utah or other members of non-BCS conferences. The national championship game matches the top two teams in the country, regardless of what conference they come from. (Granted, because of the objectively weaker schedules they play, it's practically impossible for non-BCS schools to make the national championship game--but that's not because the BCS discriminates against non-BCS schools as such.) Consequently, as SMU law professor C. Paul Rogers III noted in a 2008 article in the Marquette Sports Law Review (not available on the web, as far as I can tell), it's unlikely a plaintiff could demonstrate that the BCS's conduct (as opposed to the conference structure of college football more generally) serves to exclude non-BCS schools from the championship game, which would be required under the Sherman Act.