First, this is a terrible time for a large employer to eliminate hundreds of jobs. On Chicago’s south side, many of these high-wage jobs are irreplaceable. They are certainly irreplaceable right now. And the hospital’s immediate problem--shared by many local peers--is a precipitous drop in patient demand that reflects increased unemployment and job insecurity, and declining health coverage. The resulting layoffs reflect another downward turn in the recession spiral. They underscore the desperate need for economic stimulus to reverse this process.

Second, such cuts probably accelerate the trend that moves academic medical centers out of their role as community hospitals. It's telling that Illinois's serious Medicaid unpaid bill problem has been identified as one reason for restructuring. Not only do public payers provide insufficient reimbursement--they don't always pay what they should when the bills come due. We don’t know where these cuts will come. Strategic realities being what they are, I doubt the cuts will come in profitable services to insured patients.

Third, these cuts will be executed to address the immediate strategic needs of our medical center. There is no real mechanism to take a broader view. This has attracted controversy. The Chicago Tribune reports that the hospital will forge ahead with its plan to open a $700 million hospital pavilion in 2012 with scores of private rooms, ICU beds, and new operating rooms.

"The top of our list is making sure that our patients have a terrific and compassionate experience here," Dr. James Madara, the medical center's chief executive, told the Tribune. "We plan on continuing with the new hospital pavilion. Our key strategic initiative here is to have a high technology platform."

Madara is a brilliant man in a tough job. I won’t second-guess his efforts to balance our books and to achieve badly-needed upgrades of the physical plant. (And, yes, we're part of the same university, though I tend a different vineyard within our UC world.)

