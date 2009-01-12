I dunno, Mike. You sure this isn't the photo of the day?

Yes, that's Joe the Plumber in Israel, on assignment from the major conservative media outlet PajamasMedia to cover the war in Gaza. (One article posted on PajamasMedia to explain Joe's role compares him to Stephen Crane.) Well, at least I hope this means PajamasMedia is no longer allowed to bellyache that Caroline Kennedy is an "undeserving" opportunist who "has seen her chance and reluctantly decided to take it."

A few nuggets of wisdom from Mr. Wurzelbacher's reporting: