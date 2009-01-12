I dunno, Mike. You sure this isn't the photo of the day?
Yes, that's Joe the Plumber in Israel, on assignment from the major conservative media outlet PajamasMedia to cover the war in Gaza. (One article posted on PajamasMedia to explain Joe's role compares him to Stephen Crane.) Well, at least I hope this means PajamasMedia is no longer allowed to bellyache that Caroline Kennedy is an "undeserving" opportunist who "has seen her chance and reluctantly decided to take it."
A few nuggets of wisdom from Mr. Wurzelbacher's reporting:
"I think media should be abolished from, you know, reporting [on war]," Mr. Wurzelbacher said. "You know, war is hell." ...
In his first day as a reporter, Wurzelbacher described the hardships of daily life in the southern Israeli town of Sderot. “I’m sure they’re taking quick showers, I know I would,” Wurzelbacher said. Wurzelbacher said he thought Israel should have attacked Gaza sooner. He told a group of reporters that he was a “peace-loving man,” but that "when someone hits me, I'm going to unload on the boy.”
--Eve Fairbanks