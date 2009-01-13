Just to follow up on Mike's post below about the discontent among Obama foreign policy advisors who aren't going to get plum jobs in his administration, I think there's one explanation for their being left out in the cold that Laura Rozen--who recorded their discontent--ignores: Obama may have had more foreign policy advisors during the campaign than he now has foreign policy jobs to fill. As the NYT reported last July, Obama had



a huge 300-person foreign policy campaign bureaucracy, organized like a mini State Department, to assist a candidate whose limited national security experience remains a concern to many voters.

Now, obviously, the real State Department--not to mention the Pentagon and the NSC--employ more than 300 people. (Here's the 'Plum Book' list of State Department jobs that can be filled via political appointments.) But I don't know how many of Obama's foreign policy advisors would want to leave their tenured professorships to be, say, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Oceans.

What's more, while the Obama orphans are complaining to Rozen that Hillary Clinton "takes care of her own people," the fact is that Clinton simply doesn't have as many people as Obama to take care of. I guess that's one upside to being just "likable enough."

--Jason Zengerle

