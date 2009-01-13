Pretty much everybody who follows domestic policy has understood, for a while, that expanding the State Children's Health Insurance Program (S-CHIP) was going to happen under President Obama--and that it would happen quickly.



Large, bipartisan majorities in both houses passed such a measure last year, as the program was set to expire. The idea was not merely to renew the program, which has brought health insurance to millions of children and their families, but also to relax its eligibility standards, since even many middle class families are struggling to find affordable coverage these days.

Despite the considerable Republican support, President Bush vetoed the measure, arguing that it would expand government-run health insurance and subsidize coverage for people who didn't really need the help. (I challenged those arguments here, for those who want to read the argument again.)

Efforts to override Bush's veto fell just short, so Congress contented itself with a small, one-year extension--in the hopes that Obama would win the eleciton. Once he did, enacting the expansion became a question of when, not whether.



But it's also turned into a question of how. After some initial talk of folding S-CHIP into the stimulus package, its chief advocates both in the Obama transition team and on Capitol Hill have decided to pass it as a separate measure. This would allow them to extend the programs for five or six years, as originally planned, and to do so with a dedicated funding stream--in the form of a higher cigarette tax.

Passing S-CHIP separately also promsies certain political virtues. It would give Obama a clean, easy win early in his administration--something that would, ideally, help Obama build some political capital.