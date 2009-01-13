This may be the one moment where we can say that the incoming Office of Policy Planning at the State Department, as a whole, guest-blogs for TNR. (Officially staffed, as it is currently, with just two people.)

Laura Rozen writes that Derek Chollet has been tapped as Anne-Marie Slaughter's deputy at that office. Here he is on The Plank hailing the capture of Radovan Karadzic, discussing the Obama-Biden foreign policy worldview, rating Obama's convention speech, and fisking Bob Woodward.

--Barron YoungSmith