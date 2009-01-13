Kids can get their first pre-inauguration makeover.
A sensitive 24-year-old man is looking for "arm candy."
One local woman ("a yoga-style goddess") seeks true love ... and a free ticket to the induction ceremony. "What a wonderful start to a happy relationship if we got to tell our grandchildren we met for Obama's Inauguration!"
A "master photographer" needs an artist to render Obama's portrait on the body of a male model. ("This shoot is a private session.")
A non-profit in Adams Morgan invites liberals to kick off the festivities by hitting a Republican pi