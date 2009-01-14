Overfishing is a serious problem that deserves careful consideration. PETA's latest attempt to address the issue, however, is nothing short of ludicrous. In a new campaign, the animal rights group is offering fish an image overhaul in order to discourage recreational and commercial fishing, or "sea kitten hunting." That's right—it's renaming fish "sea kittens."



"People don't seem to like fish. They're slithery and slimy, and they have eyes on either side of their pointy little heads—which is weird, to say the least," the campaign's slick new website notes. And so enters the new name. "[W]ho could possibly want to put a hook through a sea kitten?" A PETA spokesperson told NPR this week, "Most parents would never dream of spending a weekend torturing kittens for fun with their families, but hooking a sea kitten through the mouth and dragging her through the water is the same as hooking a kitten through the mouth and dragging her behind your car."

The campaign's website boasts cute cartoons of fish, er, sea kittens, as well as bedtime stories for kids explaining why fish—damn!—sea kittens are fun and cuddly. But the best component is the Create Your Own Sea Kitten game, in which you can choose an ocean buddy, name it, and adorn it with various items—including a punk jacket, lipstick, litter box, tiara, and floaties.

Here, though, I have a question. Wouldn't attaching floaties to a fish force it to the surface of the water and cause it to, you know, die? Also, as a wise friend points out, does this make cats eating food with fish in it cannibals?