As the full scope of the nation's economic crisis came into view during the final months of the presidential campaign, pundits kept suggesting that Barack Obama would have to postpone his most ambitious plans--starting with his promise of major health care reform. It was too expensive, they said, and would soak up too much political capital.

Obama himself never seemed to agree. Whenever somebody put the question to him directly, as all three of the moderators in the televised presidential debates did, he indicated health care reform remained an urgent priority--one he would deal with early in his term. Last month, while introducing Tom Daschle and the rest of his health care advising team, Obama was even more explicit. Obama vowed to address health care "this year...and in this administration," noting that unaffordable health care was part of the economic crisis--not distinct from it.

Over the weekend, though, a New York Times story by Peter Baker seemed to fuel those doubts. Under the headline "Economy May Delay Work on Obama’s Campaign Pledges," Baker wrote:



Other signature promises may be addressed in piecemeal fashion in the opening weeks of the Obama administration but then put on a long track toward more comprehensive resolutions. For example, Mr. Obama plans to include what aides call “down payments” on his promises to expand health care coverage and promote energy independence in the economic recovery package he is developing, as a sign of dedication to the broader goals.



The passage was a bit ambiguous, suggesting that perhaps Obama merely intended to handle health care later in the first term--as opposed to the first hundred days (something nobody expects, as far as I know). But then Baker went even further during a panel discussion later reported in Politico:

