This new pool report, with a note of barbed editorializing, suggests he's earning some goodwill with the Post--and burning some with the Times, which has been unsuccessfully seeking a traditional pre-inaugural interview:

After three and a half hours at his transition office, PEOTUS obama took another 6 minute ride through washington, arriving at 157 pm at the nondescript soviet-style building at 15th and L street that houses the washington post.

Around 100 people--Post reporters perhaps?--awaited PEOTUS's arrival, cheering and bobbing their coffee cups.

Pool is holding in a van outside, while Mr obama does his washington post interview, and will exercise enormous restraint by ending report before saying what really thinks about this turn of events.



Helene Cooper

The New York Times

(Of course it's possible that, much as he visited liberal pundits a day after dining with the conservatives, Obama plans to grant the Times their interview before Tuesday. Update: Halperin says Obama has turn[ed] down the Times. Intriguing.)

--Michael Crowley

