The Madoff mystery gets bigger and bigger. The intrigue now includes the possibility that for all the money invested with Madoff--$50 billion by his own estimate--he may not have traded it any of it. Beth Healey has focused on this new aspect in the great Ponzi scheme in an intriguing article in Thursday's Boston Globe.

She writes, "A federal agency that regulates brokerage firms says there is no record of Madoff's investment funds placing trades through his brokerage operation. That leaves only two options--either he was placing trades only through other firms, which would be highly unusual, or he was not placing any trades."

The alternatives are not pretty, and they are especially not pretty for the accounting firms that audited his reports to clients and sub-clients, feeder funds, and others who were lucky enough to do business with Madoff and the racketeers who pimped for him.

I happen to have been a fiduciary of a (relatively) small trust that had put some money through, not a feeder fund, but as a partner with someone else's investment in Madoff. When I came on board as a trustee, the trust had already been a beneficiary of Madoff's genius for several years: more than decent steady repatriated earnings on investments and a prompt return of part of capital when requested. This is how Madoff lulled his investors into a restful sleep. The trust I serve lost a couple of million dollars, a sizeable percentage of its assets.