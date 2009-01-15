Time's Amy Sullivan* has an interesting piece about Obama's urban orientation, noting that he's the first president in decades to hail from the big city. She writes:

What really sets Obama apart, however, is that despite his sensitivity to the problems that plague some urban neighborhoods, he does not view cities primarily as problems to be solved. "Federal policy has traditionally treated cities as victims," says Greg Nichols, mayor of Seattle. Ever since Lyndon Johnson's Great Society, he explains, government has set up perverse incentives for cities by isolating funds in programs set aside for the neediest, most desperate localities. It's the urban policy equivalent of treating someone in the emergency room when they get seriously ill instead of investing in ongoing primary care and encouraging healthy behavior. "If you don't live in a city, you look at them like they're basket cases," says Amy Liu, deputy director of the Brooking Institution's Metropolitan Policy Program. "But Obama doesn't talk about urban policy in the traditional sense of distressed neighborhoods and crime. He talks about the assets he sees and about leveraging those assets."

Obama's view of cities as places where people live rather than problems to be solved dates back at least to his organizer days and probably earlier. But it's something he thought a lot about at Harvard in particular.

I've spent the last few weeks reporting on Obama's law school years (new stuff, not the same stories you've read 100 times--I promise!) and one of the anecdotes I heard involves a local government course he took from a professor named Gerald Frug. One of Obama's classmates recalled that Frug had wrong-footed the class with an exam question. But when they talked about it afterward, she said, Obama broke into an enormous grin. It turns out Frug based the question on something Obama had asked in class.

When I called Frug, he'd just dug up the old exam and confirmed that it was Obama's question. (It was, he said, one of the only times he'd ever used a student's question on a final.) So what was the question? Here's what Frug said: