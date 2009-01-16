



Word that President-Elect Obama vowed, during a meeting with Washington Post editors, to pursue "entitlement reform" set off all sorts of alarm bells among progressives on Thursday. And rightly so. The last time a president talked about reforming entitlement programs and "saving" Social Security was a few years ago, when President Bush proposed to privatize the program.

Nobody thinks Obama wants to transform Social Security into a system that includes private retirement accounts. But the idea that he's even opening up the door to reforms that could, ultimately, lead to fundamental changes in the program has a lot of people worried.

It will be a little while, apparently, before we learn exactly what Obama has in mind--probably not until February, when Obama releases his first budget proposal and gives us the specifics of his long-term economic plan. But one reason not to panic just yet is this statement, which he made in the very same Post meeting: