



The Washington Ritz-Carlton held a pep rally Thursday afternoon to pump up its staff for the inauguration, and, truly, it was more high school homecoming than elite corporate affair: The lights were dimmed, the music pounded, and cheering managers and head staffers formed two lines on either side of a make-shift red carpet stretching into one of the hotel's ballrooms. When the doors swung open, a voice boomed over a loudspeaker, "LET'S HEAR IT FOR HOUSEKEEPING"--and down the carpet jogged several women in aprons, gleefully waving American flags and a large, homemade Obama poster. Soon after came the finance and purchasing departments, as well as the culinary crew, boasting chef's hats and banging pots and pans nabbed from the hotel's kitchen. After the various groups settled into rows of chairs, a portly woman at the front of the room grabbed a microphone and yelled, "What do your signs say?"

"Yes we can!" the crowd replied.

"Can we do this?" cried the woman, the hotel's area general manager.