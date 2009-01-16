Yesterday I asked people send in their favorite Obama kitsch finds. Here are the day's winners.
From a friend in Boston come photos of an Obama crush journal, an Obama iPod dock cover, and "Baracktimus Prime" t-shirt (pictured above).
Also, here's a vaguely offensive "Obama the Hunk" clock.
And from a Plank reader, we have a "Yes We Can" video consisting entirely of Legos. (Not for sale, sadly, but still truly bizarre and worth a watch to see the montage of the Obama Lego-man meeting leaders of the world.)
(Photo from i.gizmodo.com. Shirt is available at Brew City Apparel.)
--Seyward Darby