As Obama prepares to take office, a new poll asks Americans if they think racism is a problem in the U.S.
Martin Luther King III says Obama's election "does not render my father's dream realized."
Obama calls McCain after the senator's trip to Iraq and Pakistan--one part of a broader courtship of his former rival.
Why the economy might get worse under Obama's watch.
How Obama's vision of himself and his presidency diverges from the one the press has built up around him.
Can you hear me now!? How the inauguration is messing with your cell phone.
How will Obama's foreign policy differ from Bush's in terms of democracy development?
Some Republicans are skipping town and finding celebration elsewhere.
Politico lists 10 Bush pardons to watch for.
Will Bush get a new gig?
A musical tribute of sorts from Roger Cohen to Obama.
The books that shaped Barack Obama and his voice.
