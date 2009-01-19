It started with the robbery of the presidency from Al Gore in 2000. James Baker was responsible for that, as he was responsible for other heinous activities in his public career.



Then George Bush took over. The Sunday editorial in the Washington Post characterizes Bush's inheritance: "A legacy of grave errors and mismanagement but also of promoting just causes." You may upchuck at that.



But the Post is correct. And it is fair. We've been given a signal by the incoming administration of civility. That means being able to listen and to read...and ponder against our biases.



