A large proportion of the Obama merch being hawked on the Mall right now is heavy on civil rights themes. Yesterday I saw t-shirts on sale along Pennsylvania avenue pairing Obama's face with Martin Luther King's, and tomorrow's date with the date of MLK's "I Have a Dream" speech, both over the phrase THE DREAM FULFILLED.

A cheekier shirt shows George W. Bush morphing, in stages, into Obama, above the words FADE TO BLACK.



--Michael Crowley