Here's a happier one.

Torri Tippett, 8, from Birmingham, Alabama rides on a bus with Alabamans on the way to Washington, DC to attend the inauguration of President-elect Barack Obama January 19, 2009 In Transit to Washington, DC. Birmingham, along with Selma and Montgomery, were touchstones in the civil rights movement where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led massive protests which eventually led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 ending voter disfranchisement against African-Americans. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)



--Michael Crowley

