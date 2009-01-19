Here's a happier one.
Torri Tippett, 8, from
Birmingham, Alabama rides on a bus with Alabamans on the way to
Washington, DC to attend the inauguration of President-elect Barack
Obama January 19, 2009 In Transit to Washington, DC. Birmingham, along
with Selma and Montgomery, were touchstones in the civil rights
movement where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led massive protests which
eventually led to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 ending voter
disfranchisement against African-Americans. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
--Michael Crowley