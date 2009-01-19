I was going to lay off today given the historical occasion, but there are just too many targets in today's Times profile. This one kind of captures it--both the piece and the genre:
Friends and relatives say Ms. Kennedy’s pursuit of the Senate seat is the logical conclusion of a year spent immersed in the presidential campaign.
“I think this is about Barack Obama,” her cousin Timothy P. Shriver, the Special Olympics chairman, said. “She’s the model for someone who has been awakened by his call to believe in something bigger. She is, in a way, one of the 300,000 who have sent in their r