Seven states have filed a lawsuit to block Bush's last-minute "Provider Conscience Rule" from taking effect on Jan. 20.
The New Yorker's Atul Gawande describes what America can learn from Europe in overhauling its health care system.
Hit hard by competition from cheaper generics, Pfizer will lay off up to a third of its sales force in the U.S.
The impact of Governor Paterson's plan to insure young adults up to age 29 may be limited, Cara Buckley explains.
West Virginia is one of many states laying off hospital employees in the wake of the financial crisis.
Walgreens is expanding its in-store and workplace health clinics, aiming to become a competitive health care provider.
Health policy wonks draw up their wish list for the Obama administration.
--Suzy Khimm