Seven states have filed a lawsuit to block Bush's last-minute "Provider Conscience Rule" from taking effect on Jan. 20.

The New Yorker's Atul Gawande describes what America can learn from Europe in overhauling its health care system.

Hit hard by competition from cheaper generics, Pfizer will lay off up to a third of its sales force in the U.S.

The impact of Governor Paterson's plan to insure young adults up to age 29 may be limited, Cara Buckley explains.