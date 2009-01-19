Politico's Ben Smith passes along a press release from Americans for Tax Reform:

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Americans for Tax Reform announced the closing of its office on Tuesday, January 20 in observance of the inauguration of Barack Obama and the 28th anniversary of the inauguration of Ronald Reagan.

The folks at ATR were too modest to point it out of course, but as I understand it, there are actually going to be millions of people here in DC tomorrow to celebrate the 28th anniversary of the inauguration of Ronald Reagan.

--Christopher Orr

