This afternoon, ABC's Jake Tapper posted a tidbit about how, during the Bidens' taping wtih Oprah today, Dr. Jill casually mentioned that her hubby was originally given his choice of either VP or Secretary of State. One of the three updates Tapper has since posted is a clarification of Jill's statement by the VP-elect's office.



Apparently, Joe isn't the only member of that family who frequently flosses with his own shoelaces.

--Michelle Cottle