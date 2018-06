I know it's petty and pointless, but as the sun sets on the absolute final day of the Bush administration--a longer eight years than I ever imagined possible--I have this overwhelming urge to head over to Massachusetts Ave., plant my butt outside the Vice President's residence, and start chanting, "Get out of Biden's House!"

Ah, the 2000 recount. If only we had known then what we know now.



--Michelle Cottle