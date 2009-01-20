- Don't Look Back: How Obama Can Deliver An Inauguration Speech For The Ages, by Walter Shapiro
- Obama's Transition Has Been Graceful And Exciting--And Detached From Present Adversity, by Leon Wieseltier
- How Barack Can Help To Improve D.C.'s Failing Schools, by Joel I. Klein and Reverend Al Sharpton
- As Israeli Soldiers Fight In Gaza, Israeli Politicians Battle Each Other For Power, by Nahum Barnea
- My Career As An Inauguration Coat-Checker Ended In A Near-Riot, by Jonathan Chait
- Pragmatism Will Be Necessary--But, President Obama, This Is A Time For Boldness, by The Editors
