This is obviously Obama's day, but the moment I'll most remember from the Inauguration is Joseph Lowery slowly walking up to the dais--looking so old and bent that I worried he might not make it there--and then delivering a benediction that was lyrical, funny, and, by the sheer fact that he was delivering it, the most powerful symbol of just how far we as a country have come. Unbelievable.



--Jason Zengerle