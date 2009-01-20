Alan Wolfe is a TNR contributing editor and director of the Boisi Center for Religion and American Public Life at Boston College. His latest book, The Future of Liberalism (Knopf), will be published in early February.



Throughout his campaign for the presidency, Barack Obama's language mixed liberal themes of hope and purpose with a communitarian emphasis on duty and responsibility. In his inaugural address, the latter language was so loud that the former could barely be heard.

In difficult times it makes a certain amount of sense to stress how we are all in the boat together. But I, for one, think the times demand more liberalism and less communitarianism. The key line--"For as much as government can do and must do, it is ultimately the faith and determination of the American people upon which this nation relies"--is one I would have applauded enthusiastically during the Clinton years. I fear it may come back to haunt the Obama years.

This is the time for government to act. I say this not out of some social democratic commitment to the idea that it is always time for government to act but out of the recognition that over-reliance on the market during the Bush years makes substantial reliance on government during the Obama years essential. We suffer from no crisis of will. Our problem is that the economy needs huge inflows of cash that private firms cannot or will not provide. Obama is going to need all the help he can muster to get the right kind of stimulus plan through Congress and in pursuit of that goal, this speech gives him no great advantages.